Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 15, 2014
1. Emma StoneAt the Rome premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro, Emma Stone took a fashion risk with a see-through beaded Valentino top, but offset its risqué nature with an oversize bow, a shimmery geometric-print skirt (also by Valentino), and subtle Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
-
April 15, 2014
2. Leslie MannLeslie Mann amped up her ensemble by accessorizing her white bow neck-tie Honor blouse and black capris with Dana Rebecca Design earrings and playful Dalmatian-print Bionda Castana pumps.
-
April 15, 2014
3. Miranda KerrStreet style pro Miranda Kerr elevated a denim jacket with a striped top, a pleated black midi skirt, a Chanel carryall, and red kitten heels.
-
April 15, 2014
4. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts added a playful spin to her look, pairing her ivory blazer and black top with cuffed embellished boyfriend jeans. A pendant necklace, a tan-colored satchel, and chunky strap sandals completed her look.
-
April 15, 2014
5. Zooey DeschanelZooey Deschanel gave her spot-and-striped "To Tommy From Zooey" Tommy Hilfiger shirtdress some personal style with polka dot print tights and capped glitter heels.
