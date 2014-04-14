Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 14, 2014
1. Amanda SeyfriedAt the 2014 MTV Movie Awards, Amanda Seyfried took the stage, presenting an award in a shimmery Saint Laurent skirt set that she styled with a sheer black blouse, a baby blue box clutch, and black-capped red pumps.
-
April 14, 2014
2. Lupita Nyong'oNo surprise here-Lupita Nyong'o stunned at the GLAAD Media Awards in an iridescent green Antonio Berardi dress with contrasting waist-carving blue panels. Her accessories included EF Collection studs, a Joan Hornig ring, a lime green Judith Leiber clutch, and cobalt blue Loubs.
-
April 14, 2014
3. Emma StoneEmma Stone embraced lace at The Amazing Spider-Man: Rise of Electro Rome photocall in ivory ladylike lace Dolce & Gabbana separates, pairing them with demure ankle-strap sandals.
-
April 14, 2014
4. Jordana BrewsterJordana Brewster went for a gilded look at the MTV Movie Awards, standing out in a strapless cut-out Fyodor Golan cocktail dress with a sequined skirt that she topped off with Jennifer Fisher earrings and iridescent gold Henri Lepore Dezert snakeskin pumps.
-
April 14, 2014
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley hit the Forward by Elyse Walker Coachella party in a dreamy white off-the-shoulder Kenzo dress, offsetting the romantic quality with layered necklaces, including a Jennifer Fisher choker, and studded nude cut-out heels.
April 14, 20141 of 5
Amanda Seyfried
At the 2014 MTV Movie Awards, Amanda Seyfried took the stage, presenting an award in a shimmery Saint Laurent skirt set that she styled with a sheer black blouse, a baby blue box clutch, and black-capped red pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM