Look of the Day
April 13, 2014
1. Emma StoneAt the Paris premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro, Emma Stone stunned yet again, striking a pose in a sultry strapless black leather belted Lanvin dress and ankle-strap pumps.
April 13, 2014
2. Hilary RhodaHilary Rhoda hit the Tiffany & Co. 2014 Blue Book debut in a Jason Wu ensemble featuring a navy knit that grounded a beaded sheer midi skirt. A box clutch and embellished heels completed her look.
April 13, 2014
3. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes was all about minimalism in a black-and-white sleeveless Balenciaga shift and classic black pumps, adding a tiny hint of glam with subtle diamond Tiffany & Co jewelry.
