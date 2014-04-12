Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 12, 2014
1. Taylor SwiftOut and about in New York City, Taylor Swift opted for pale shades, styling her blush pink Joe's denim with lemon striped button-front, a nude Tod's bag and neutral pumps.
-
April 12, 2014
2. Kaley Cuoco SweetingKaley Cuoco Sweeting hit the Los Angeles premiere of Authors Anonymous in a summery Tory Burch ensemble that called for collared cream top and blue geometric-embroidered shorts, accessorizing with a Vince Camuto clutch and strappy blue-and-white Chelsea Paris sandals.
-
April 12, 2014
3. Nora ZehetnerNora Zehetner doubled up on florals at the sparkled the Tiffany & Co. 2014 Blue Book debut in a printed dress with a cropped blue lace overlay, teaming her look with a two-toned Edie Parker box clutch and teal pumps.
-
April 12, 2014
4. Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner redefined the LBD, showing up at the Draft Day screening in a black embellished banded Dolce & Gabbana dress, with silver ankle-strap sandals.
