Look of the Day
April 11, 2014
1. Emma StoneAt the world premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro, Emma Stone shone bright in a sensational sunny yellow pleated Atelier Versace custom creation that she accented with a gold collar necklace, glamorous retro waves and a red lip.
April 11, 2014
2. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth looked utterly ethereal at the Tiffany & Co. 2014 Blue Book debut in a strapless blush pink Katie Ermilio gown, adding shine with diamond Tiffany & Co. jewels and a mirrored Rauwolf clutch.
April 11, 2014
3. Jessica BielJessica Biel also attended the Tiffany & Co. 2014 Blue Book event, accessorizing her plunging black Oscar de la Renta silk velvet gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, which included a brilliant diamond drop necklace and diamond earrings, and a black-and-white Oscar de la Renta clutch.
April 11, 2014
4. Julianne HoughJulianne Hough bared her midriff at the Kaleidoscope ball in a blush cut-out Philosophy by Natalie Ratabesi dress, teaming it Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry, a nude clutch, and gold strappy sandals.
April 11, 2014
5. Kate MaraKate Mara sparkled at the Transcendence premiere in an embellished Valentino mini dress, complete with strappy metallic Jimmy Choos.
