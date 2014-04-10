Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 10, 2014
1. Diane KrugerAt the premiere screening of Fargo, Diane Kruger stunned in a sexy and edgy black silk knit Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with a lace-up bodice and exaggerated shoulders, while gripping a gold box clutch. An assortment of Jacquie Aiche earrings also lent edge.
-
April 10, 2014
2. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth graced the red carpet in a blush pink embellished Giambattista Valli Couture mini, complete with a bow across the bodice that lead to a train down the back. Rose gold Casadei pumps completed her look.
-
April 10, 2014
3. Zooey DeschanelZooey Deschanel co-hosted an event debuting her new capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger wearing one of the designs-a red-and-navy collared dress-styling it with a tri-colored handbag, tights and navy pumps.
-
April 10, 2014
4. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn styled her black-and-white print tapered trousers with a pretty white lace Heartloom top, a selection of mixed metals (including a long Stella & Dot necklace and bracelets), a purple clutch, and printed ankle-strap sandals.
-
April 10, 2014
5. Hannah SimoneHannah Simone supported her New Girl co-star at Tommy Hilfiger's "To Tommy From Zooey" event also wearing one of the collection’s designs-a navy fringe LWD with a nautical motif. Two-toned platform pumps rounded out her look.
April 10, 20141 of 5
Diane Kruger
At the premiere screening of Fargo, Diane Kruger stunned in a sexy and edgy black silk knit Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with a lace-up bodice and exaggerated shoulders, while gripping a gold box clutch. An assortment of Jacquie Aiche earrings also lent edge.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM