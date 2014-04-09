Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 9, 2014
1. Miranda KerrWith son Flynn, Miranda Kerr stepped out in NYC looking impeccable in shades of blue. She layered a knitted white sweater over a blue Oxford paired with denim skinnies. A standout cobalt blue topper and blue suede sling-backs rounded out her street style look.
-
April 9, 2014
2. Lupita Nyong'oLupita Nyong'o got flirty wearing a fit-and-flared floral-embroidered Giambattista Valli Couture frock, adding a hint of glam with Graziela Gems jewelry and metallic Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
April 9, 2014
3. Emma StoneEmma Stone attended The Amazing Spider-Man 2 photo call looking sharp in a tailored gray check suit and a crisp white button-down, styled with EF Collection earrings and classic black Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
April 9, 2014
4. Kate MaraKate Mara tried her hand at the menswear trend, wearing a burgundy wool serge Dior tuxedo vest dress, accessorizing with a gold bejeweled Dolce & Gabbana clutch and rose gold Rupert Sanderson ankle-strap heels.
-
April 9, 2014
5. Thandie NewtonThandie Newton hit the London premiere of Half of a Yellow Sun in a sleeveless black Osman pencil dress with a metallic eye print, picking up on the shine by pairing her look with a blue satin Christian Louboutin clutch and gold Louboutin pumps.
April 9, 20141 of 5
Miranda Kerr
With son Flynn, Miranda Kerr stepped out in NYC looking impeccable in shades of blue. She layered a knitted white sweater over a blue Oxford paired with denim skinnies. A standout cobalt blue topper and blue suede sling-backs rounded out her street style look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM