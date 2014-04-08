Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 8, 2014
1. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz made an entrance at The Other Woman premiere, if not for the exquisitely gold embroidered Emilio Pucci mini dress, then for her seriously enviable legs that never seemed to end-an illusion created with the help of nude Manolo Blahnik pumps.
-
April 8, 2014
2. Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner rocked a jumpsuit at the Draft Day premiere, selecting a custom black Max Mara one-piece, complete with a leather belt. As for accessories, she went with a diamond Melissa Kaye lariat necklace, a Dana Rebecca Designs bangle, rings by Graziela Gems and EF Collection, and a metallic Roger Vivier clutch.
-
April 8, 2014
3. Rashida JonesRashida Jones looked picture-perfect in a navy sheer white-collar embellished Erdem dress, styling it with Rose+Stone Claw rings and gold mirror Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
April 8, 2014
4. Maggie GyllenhaalMaggie Gyllenhaal debuted a blonde ‘do at the MIPTV Opening Ceremony in a sheer embroidered Valentino gown, giving her look some edge with cool spiked earrings and Jennifer Meyer bracelets and ring.
-
April 8, 2014
5. Carrie UnderwoodCarrie Underwood doled out a pretty look at the ACM Presents: An All-Star Salute to the Troops in a flirty gray lace tulle dress that she accessorized with a Stella & Dot statement necklace and black strappy stilettos.
April 8, 20141 of 5
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz made an entrance at The Other Woman premiere, if not for the exquisitely gold embroidered Emilio Pucci mini dress, then for her seriously enviable legs that never seemed to end-an illusion created with the help of nude Manolo Blahnik pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM