Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 7, 2014
1. January JonesJanuary Jones charmed in prints, playfully selecting a navy-and-white polka dot coat dress with matching shorts, both by Schumacher, with white pumps.
April 7, 2014
2. Kristen BellBell stepped out for a good cause, attending 2nd Light Up the Blues Concert to benefit Autism Speaks in a black floral-embroidered Alberta Ferretti dress, with Demarco diamond earrings and strappy black Louboutins.
April 7, 2014
3. Jamie ChungChung was spotted out and about in NYC in a white cut-out Elizabeth and James top and blush pink trousers that she topped with a khaki trench. A light gray Henri Bendel Whitney Satchel and white Schutz pumps completed her look.
April 7, 2014
4. Anne HathawayAt the 3rd Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives Benefit, Hathaway stood out in a single print, wearing tan-and-black polka dot Paule Ka separates with black strappy Casadei heels.
April 7, 2014
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker went for gold at the 2014 DVF Awards, presenting an award in a gilded metallic DVF wrap dress, styling her look with a single bangle on each wrist and black pumps.
