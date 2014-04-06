Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 6, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoPalermo showed off her layering skills while in New York City with a perfectly put together look. She added anything-but-basic over-the-knee boots to finish off her look.
April 6, 2014
2. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr looked spring-ready in a pink-and-white floral printed wrap dress while visiting Japan. She kept the rest of her look minimal with simple bangles and bow-embellished pumps.
April 6, 2014
3. Poppy DelevignePoppy Delevigne chose an ornately-printed Emilio Pucci column for a night out in London. She added a sleek clutch and worked minimal makeup and perfectly tousled hair.
April 6, 20141 of 3
