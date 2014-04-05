Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 5, 2014
1. Kiernan ShipkaFor the Mad Men Season 7 premiere in Hollywood, Kiernan Shipka arrived in a high-shine Nina Ricci floral jacquard dress. Shipka completed her look with glittering cobalt strappies by Stuart Weitzman.
-
April 5, 2014
2. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift hit the streets of New York City in a chic belted striped shirtdress. Swift accessorized with a structured handbag and heeled lace-up brogues.
-
April 5, 2014
3. Jamie ChungAt the Schutz Spring 2014 Launch, Jamie Chung showed off her abs in a white bustier crop top. She layered it with an oversize Reese+Riley blazer and paired the two with a striped midi skirt and metallic Schutz strappy sandals.
April 5, 20141 of 3
Kiernan Shipka
For the Mad Men Season 7 premiere in Hollywood, Kiernan Shipka arrived in a high-shine Nina Ricci floral jacquard dress. Shipka completed her look with glittering cobalt strappies by Stuart Weitzman.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM