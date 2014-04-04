Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 4, 2014
1. Shailene WoodleyShailene Woodley chose a fiery red Donna Karan gown for the Divergent premiere in Spain. She accessorized with a simple pendant necklace, clean makeup, and a side-swept updo.
-
April 4, 2014
2. Emma StoneEmma Stone headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live in gray Sandro separates, black peacoat, and colorful sandals.
-
April 4, 2014
3. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson worked a dusty pink Elie Saab jumpsuit to a Montblanc event celebrating 90 Years of the Iconic Meisterstuck in New York City. Gold sandals and an Edie Parker clutch finished the look.
-
April 4, 2014
4. Chanel ImanAlso at the Montblanc event in New York City, Chanel Iman chose a brown leather Kaufmanfranco harness top with a wrap skirt and nude heels. Also at the Montblanc event in New York City, Chanel Iman chose a brown leather harness top with a wrap skirt and nude heels.
-
April 4, 2014
5. Coco RochaCoco Rocha looked sharp and chic at the Women in the World Summit in New York in a black peplum top and pencil skirt, accessorizing with ankle-strap sandals and an edgy statement necklace. A punchy orange lip completed the ensemble.
April 4, 20141 of 5
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley chose a fiery red Donna Karan gown for the Divergent premiere in Spain. She accessorized with a simple pendant necklace, clean makeup, and a side-swept updo.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM