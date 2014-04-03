Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 3, 2014
1. Jessica PareJessica Pare brought the glam to the Season 7 premiere of Mad Men in an iridescent green one-sleeve Antonio Berardi frock and Christian Louboutin pumps. Creamy pink lips and a super-slick poinytail finshed the look.
April 3, 2014
2. Elisabeth MossAlso at the Season 7 premiere of Mad Men, Elisabeth Moss worked a black leather Alexander McQueen dress with a thigh-high slit.
April 3, 2014
3. January JonesJanuary Jones chose an asymmetrical Roksanda Ilincic dress with a bold gold plated belt for the Mad Men premiere. She accessorized with Stuart Weitzman sandals and a piecy side braid.
April 3, 2014
4. Kristen BellAt the American Express #EveryDayMoments event, Kristen Bell chose a Camilla and Marc frock with mesh detailing. The star accessorized with black pumps and breezy waves.
April 3, 2014
5. Kate UptonKate Upton hit the London premiere of her film The Other Woman in a curve-hugging WilliamVintage dress with a cinched waist, and adorned the retro look with Adler statement earrings.
