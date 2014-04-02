Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2014
1. Shailene WoodleyShailene Woodley wowed at the Germany premiere of Divergent in a plunging Zuhair Murad gown with gold embellishments. Minimal jewelry and a shiny red lip finished the look.
-
April 2, 2014
2. Cameron DiazAt The Other Woman premiere, Cameron Diaz worked a Dior LBD, chunky-strap Brian Atwood pumps, and a deep red lip.
-
April 2, 2014
3. Kate UptonKate Upton brought the glam to the premiere of The Other Woman in London in a white hot Christian Siriano dress, Tacori earrings, nude pumps, and a retro hairstyle.
-
April 2, 2014
4. Jennifer ConnellyJennifer Connelly dazzled at the Paris premiere of Noah in a custom Louis Vuitton look with embroidered silver mirror sequins. She completed the look with black leather pumps and a metallic clutch, also by the designer.
-
April 2, 2014
5. Karlie KlossKarlie Kloss worked a black dress with a peplum-style bodice at The New Museum Spring Gala at Cipriani in New York City.
April 2, 20141 of 5
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley wowed at the Germany premiere of Divergent in a plunging Zuhair Murad gown with gold embellishments. Minimal jewelry and a shiny red lip finished the look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM