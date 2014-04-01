Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 1, 2014
1. Jennifer ConnellyJennifer Connelly made an entrance at the London premiere of Noah in an intricate Alexander McQueen masterpiece with a floral bodice and organza black skirt.
April 1, 2014
2. Emma WatsonAt the London premiere of Noah, Watson dropped jaws in a one-of-a-kind silk cady Ralph Lauren column halter gown with hand-pleated silk georgette panel, complete with double Jennifer Fisher bar cuffs and rings, diamond Anita Ko ear cuffs, and a metallic Jimmy Choo clutch.
April 1, 2014
3. Cobie SmuldersSmulders pulled out all the stops at the Captain America: The Winter Soldier screening in a navy deep v-neck Sportmax dress with a leather belt and an asymmetric hem, styled to the max with an embellished clutch, Veronika Borchers for Pearl Collective earrings, and Stuart Weitzman sandals.
April 1, 2014
4. Kate BosworthBosworth amped up her off-duty look, topping off a neutral top and skinnies with a tailored camel coat, a nude Trussardi bag, and high-shine Max Mara metallic gold ankle boots.
April 1, 2014
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyHuntington-Whiteley stepped out showing off her legs for days in a dove-gray Marios Schwab mini dress with a cashmere asymmetric knitted bodice, pairing it with a set of bangles and neutral pumps.
