March 31, 2014
1. Emma StoneAt the Amazing Spider-Man 2 event, Emma Stone showed off her expertise in menswear-inspired looks in tailored Balenciaga pieces, including a gray vest over a crisp black-and-white top, and cropped black trousers. Black asymmetrical strappy sandals and delicate rings (by Melissa Kaye and Dana Rebecca Designs) delivered just the right dose of femininity.
March 31, 2014
2. Selena GomezGomez lit up the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in yellow-accent printed Dolce & Gabbana separates, styled with Neil Lane jewelry and silver Casadei pumps.
March 31, 2014
3. Shailene WoodleyWoodley swept the red carpet at the Divergent London premiere in a lace-trimmed azure blue Stella McCartney gown, with her favorite gold pendant and a gold arm cuff for jewelry.
March 31, 2014
4. Katy PerryPerry took on bold, slightly futuristic look at the MOCA 35th Anniversary Gala in a sleek black high-neck Versace Collection gown with neon yellow-lined panels. She stuck with theme with her accessories, adding neon yellow bracelets, a white Edie Parker clutch with glow-in-the-dark sides, and pink PVC-accented Christian Louboutin pumps.
March 31, 2014
5. Margot RobbieRobbie accepted the Best Female Newcomer Award at the 2014 Jameson Empire Awards in a red-hot off-the-shoulder Paper London jumpsuit with a black waistband, accessorizing her look with Solange Azagury-Partridge jewelry and a sparkly clutch.
