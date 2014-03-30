Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 30, 2014
1. Emmy RossumOut and about in West Hollywood, Rossum looked picture-perfect in a striped pastel pink Tanya Taylor sweater that she elegantly paired with a sheer white knee-length skirt, a white Rebecca Minkoff carryall and ballet flats.
March 30, 2014
2. Taylor SwiftOn the other side of the country, Swift braved the cold NYC temps with a camel-colored peacoat that she layered over a plaid top and paired with burgundy J Brand skinnies, a plaid fringe scarf, a black Dolce & Gabbana handbag, and caramel brown lace-ups.
March 30, 2014
3. Kate BosworthBosworth toughed up her pretty blue-and-white tie-dye Peter Som for Kohl's DesigNation shirtdress with aviators and black buckled Zadig & Voltaire boots.
