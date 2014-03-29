Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 29, 2014
1. Emma RobertsAt a dinner party, Emma Roberts dressed for the occasion in a strapless white-accented denim Barbara Bui dress that hugged her every curve. A white clutch, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, and nude Nicholas Kirkwood sandals completed her look.
March 29, 2014
2. Emma WatsonWatson switched looks after the Noah premiere, opting for a sexy sheer floral-embroidered Erdem creation with navy Roger Vivier pumps.
March 29, 2014
3. Kaley CuocoCuoco graced the Night at Sardi's Alzheimer’s event in a white Philosophy by Natalie Ratabesi gown with an asymmetric hem, styling her look with Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry and nude sandals.
Emma Roberts
