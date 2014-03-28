Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 28, 2014
1. Cameron DiazAt CinemaCon 2014, Cameron Diaz served up an on-point look in a flirty gray tennis-inspired Victoria Beckham dress that cut away revealing a pleated white underskirt, styling her look with nude pumps.
March 28, 2014
2. Emma StoneStone was all smiles at The Amazing Spider-Man 2 fan event in a magenta guipure tulle knit Dior midi dress, keeping her look monochromatic with matching satin d’Orsay Christian Louboutin pumps.
March 28, 2014
3. Naomi WattsWatts dropped jaws in a royal blue sleeveless Elie Saab jumpsuit with lace detailing. A pair of danglers and a metallic gold clutch added the right dose of glam.
March 28, 2014
4. Shailene WoodleyWoodley stepped out rocking the menswear trend in khaki-colored Dolce & Gabbana separates (a vest and matching cropped trousers) paired with a white top, a gold circular pendant necklace, and white python Christian Louboutin brogues, all of which made for a boyishly charming look.
March 28, 2014
5. Margot RobbieRobbie turned heads at two Hugo Boss grand store openings in Hong Kong, wearing a black-and-nude mesh-like Hugo Boss midi dress that she styled with standout gold Ippolita rings and black accessories.
