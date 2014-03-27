Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 27, 2014
1. Emma WatsonEmma Watson attended the Noah premiere in New York City in a black duchess satin Oscar de la Renta gown with a velvet bow. An Ana Khouri ear cuff, Jennifer Meyer rings, a Roger Vivier clutch and punchy orange lip finished the look.
-
March 27, 2014
2. Jennifer ConnellyAlso at the the Noah premiere, Jennifer Connelly worked a leather and tweed Louis Vuitton dress and burgundy boots.
-
March 27, 2014
3. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr looked ready for spring in NYC in a Dolce & Gabbana dress, Escada coat and printed Louboutin pumps.
-
March 27, 2014
4. Karlie KlossKarlie Kloss stopped by a J.Crew bash celebrating the brand's new travel suit in a striped dress, cream coat, and strappy sandals.
March 27, 20141 of 4
Emma Watson
Emma Watson attended the Noah premiere in New York City in a black duchess satin Oscar de la Renta gown with a velvet bow. An Ana Khouri ear cuff, Jennifer Meyer rings, a Roger Vivier clutch and punchy orange lip finished the look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM