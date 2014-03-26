Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 26, 2014
1. Emma WatsonFor her appearance on Late Show with David Letterman, Emma Watson stunned in a sharp Saint Laurent suit styled with a crisp buttoned-up top, Eva Fehren jewelry, a gunmetal silver clutch, and patent black Christian Louboutin sling-backs.
March 26, 2014
2. Emma StoneStone color-blocked at The Amazing Spiderman 2 photo call with a poppy red top and oxblood trousers, both by Roland Mouret, keeping accessories to a minimum with Red C Jewels studs and ring, and burgundy Christian Louboutin pumps.
March 26, 2014
3. Maggie GyllenhaalAt a private dinner in honor of Dries Van Noten, Gyllenhaal arrived in a pretty multicolored floral-print Dries Van Noten design with two-toned gold open-toe sling-backs (also from the same collection) and a simple black clutch.
March 26, 2014
4. Camilla BelleBelle lit up the Christian Louboutin celebration of the "Passage" handbag collection in a goldenrod yellow Gucci shirtdress with a matching belt, nude Louboutin pumps, while aptly carrying an oversize leopard-print Louboutin bag.
March 26, 2014
5. Emmy RossumRossum also joined in on the Christian Louboutin "Passage" bag launch, appropriately accessorizing her black-and-white floral print dress with a black Louboutin clutch and cobalt blue Louboutin pumps.
