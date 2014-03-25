Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 25, 2014
1. Emmy RossumOut and about in Los Angeles, Emmy Rossum styled her pale blouse and DL1961 Instasculpt jeans with a hot pink J Brand moto jacket, adding a black Zadig & Voltaire cross-body purse and black patent pumps to round out her look.
-
March 25, 2014
2. Scarlett JohanssonJohansson attended the Captain America: Winter Soldier press conference in Beijing in a sleeveless sculpted tweed dress with ruffled tiered hems. A selection of standout jewelry, from danglers to cocktail rings, and gray suede peep-toes served as her accessories.
-
March 25, 2014
3. Lizzy CaplanCaplan was the epitome of elegance in a lovely ivory lace long-sleeve Wes Gordon midi dress, off-setting the romantic quality of her look with a black minaudiere, a cool AS29 three-finger ring, and bold red pumps.
-
March 25, 2014
4. Olivia PalermoPalermo smartened up at the Rachel Zoe dinner in a black power suit that she made casual with a white top, a luxurious multicolored fur overcoat and mesh pumps.
-
March 25, 2014
5. Rachel ZoeZoe dined at Tiffany & Co to celebrate the launch of her new lifestyle book in a Versace design featuring plunging velvety gray bodice with a sheer lace panel and a fringed tiered skirt. Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a black clutch completed her look.
