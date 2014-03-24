Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 24, 2014
1. Anne HathawayAt the Rio 2 premiere, Anne Hathaway dared to stand out in a red-and-purple color-blocked crepe satin Roksanda Ilincic dress, picking up on the violet tones with lilac Charlotte Olympia peep-toes, and accessorizing with jewelry by Rona Pfeiffer and Eva Fehren.
-
March 24, 2014
2. Kiernan ShipkaShipka stepped out in a lovely spring-ready floral Dolce & Gabbana sheath, styled impeccably with diamond Dana Rebecca Designs studs and rose gold mirrored Aldo sandals.
-
March 24, 2014
3. Victoria BeckhamBeckham worked the wide-leg pant trend, piecing together an incredibly chic look with pale-blue Chloe trousers, a simple white top, aviators, and heels.
-
March 24, 2014
4. Anna KendrickKendrick revealed a darker, vamp-ier side in an oxblood-red lace J. Mendel dress that she accessorized with Jack Vartanian jewelry, a Rauwolf clutch, and burgundy Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
March 24, 2014
5. Nina DobrevDobrev went the girly route, topping off her embellished navy keyhole Michael Kors dress with a pretty hair bow, and accessorizing with a silver confetti Edie Parker box clutch and embellished ankle-strap Aperlai sandals.
March 24, 20141 of 5
Anne Hathaway
At the Rio 2 premiere, Anne Hathaway dared to stand out in a red-and-purple color-blocked crepe satin Roksanda Ilincic dress, picking up on the violet tones with lilac Charlotte Olympia peep-toes, and accessorizing with jewelry by Rona Pfeiffer and Eva Fehren.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM