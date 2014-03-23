Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 23, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoStreet style star Olivia Palermo took Mr. Butler out for a walk, elevating distressed skinnies with a crisp white button-down layered with a pink tweed coat. Cool shades, a long chain pendant necklace, an oversize hot pink pouch, and cheery multicolored pumps completed her look.
March 23, 2014
2. America FerreraFerrera wowed in a lemon-hued Sportmax dress with a sweetheart neckline, adding a jolt of color with a pair of patent bright coral Rupert Sanderson pumps.
March 23, 2014
3. Zosia Mamet
Mamet made an entrance in a colorful statement-making lace Peter Pilotto mini dress, matching the bright tones with hot pink-capped Charlotte Olympia pumps.
March 23, 2014
4. Eva MendesMendes promoted her latest collection for New York & Company in one of her designs-a ladylike floral belted dress-while clutching a mint green M2Malletier purse that she paired with mint green loafer heels.
