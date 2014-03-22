Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 22, 2014
1. Emma StoneAt The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro photocall Emma Stone took in the Sydney sights in black-and-white striped sheer lace Chloe separates, adding a pop of color with canary yellow Louboutins.
-
March 22, 2014
2. Sophia BushBush embraced lace in a pretty embellished H&M Conscious LWD number, styled with a gray clutch and nude pumps.
-
March 22, 2014
3. Erin HeathertonVictoria's Secret model Heatherton struck a pose in an emerald green lace body-hugging Burberry Prorsum number with embellished detailing. She kept accessories low-key, with simple nude pumps.
-
March 22, 2014
4. Jessica LowndesLowndes attended the BlankNYC spring/summer 2014 celebration, aptly pairing her sheer-paneled lace dress with a BlankNYC vegan leather jacket. A playful polka-dot clutch and black strappy Oscar Tiye heels completed her look.
March 22, 20141 of 4
Emma Stone
At The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro photocall Emma Stone took in the Sydney sights in black-and-white striped sheer lace Chloe separates, adding a pop of color with canary yellow Louboutins.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM