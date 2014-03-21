Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 21, 2014
1. January JonesAt the 2nd Annual Rebel With a Cause Gala, January Jones reached for a navy-and-white striped Topshop mini dress, paired with a mirrored Jimmy Choo clutch, understated jewelry (including one ear cuff) and black strappy sandals.
March 21, 2014
2. Shailene WoodleyWoodley is on a stylish streak! She looked poised and chic in a black sleeveless crepe Elie Saab jumpsuit with a contoured waist and sheer bodice. A bold lip and gold mirrored Rupert Sanderson pumps completed her look.
March 21, 2014
3. Scarlett JohanssonJohansson worked her curves (and her baby bump) in a ruby faille Vivienne Westwood Red Label number, amping up the glamour in with a diamond wreath of a necklace and leopard print Christian Louboutin pumps.
March 21, 2014
4. Margot RobbieRobbie hosted a Carmella dinner wearing an ensemble by Carmella: an off-the-shoulder blouse tucked into a pair of flowy high-waisted silk pants with side slits. Jacquie Aiche jewelry and an embellished orange clutch served as her accessories.
