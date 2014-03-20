Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 20, 2014
1. Camilla BelleAt the HampM Conscious Collection Dinner, Camilla Belle celebrated the brand’s eco line in a white floral beaded asymmetrical Osman cocktail dress that she styled HampM Conscious Exclusive chandelier earrings and metallic Christian Louboutin heels.
March 20, 2014
2. Kate MaraMara was also present at the H&M Conscious Collection Dinner wearing a ruffled print blouse and cream embroidered pants, both from the H&M Conscious Collection line, along with Jacquie Aiche earrings, pink floral Burberry Prorsum clutch and python pumps.
March 20, 2014
3. Jennifer LopezLopez worked her curves in a seafoam blue cap-sleeve SAFiYAA dress with gazaar inserts. Hoop earrings, a selection of rings, embellished Jimmy Choo pumps served as her accessories.
March 20, 2014
4. Emmy RossumRossum swept everyone away in a black floral H&M high-low gown, with a vintage Sethi Couture diamond pendant necklace, a Carrera y Carrera diamond ring, a mirrored Aldo clutch, and black ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals.
March 20, 2014
5. Nikki ReedReed joined in on the BlankNYC spring/summer 2014 celebration in a black top and black BlankNYC skinnies topped with a satiny gray leopard-print Smythe coat and red suede pumps.
