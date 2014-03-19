Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 19, 2014
1. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE All eyes were on Shailene Woodley at the Los Angeles premiere of Divergent as she sparkled in her fully beaded bronze one-shoulder Elie Saab Haute Couture gown with draped detailing and a sexy thigh high slit. She kept the metallic theme going with gold foil Stuart Weitzman sandals
-
March 19, 2014
2. Naomie HarrisHarris looked pristine in a crisp white Burberry blazer and pencil skirt, accessorizing with a black Smythson clutch and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
March 19, 2014
3. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron celebrated the 100th episode of Glee in a pretty color-blocked pastel Miu Miu design, styled with a stack of bangles, an oversize nude clutch, and chunky white platform sandals (both also by Miu Miu).
-
March 19, 2014
4. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes launched her second collection for New York & Company wearing one of her designs (a navy-and-white floral dress) for the occasion, styling her look with a navy Smythson clutch, a pile of gold bracelets, and gold floral lace Bionda Castana pumps.
-
March 19, 2014
5. Kiernan ShipkaThe budding style star Shipka wore a sheer short-sleeve pleated Valentino number along with Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, EF Collection bangles, black triple-ankle-strap Jimmy Choo heels.
