Look of the Day
March 18, 2014
1. Jennifer ConnellyWHAT SHE WORE At the Madrid premiere of Noah, Jennifer Connelly showed off her stems in a mint green leaf embroidered Giambattista Valli Couture mini dress with a ruby encrusted neckline, styling her look with nude ankle-strap sandals and a bold red lip.
March 18, 2014
2. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley shimmered in a blue-and-silver floral jacquard Preen sheath dress with a waist-cinching chartreuse skinny belt and black strappy heels.
March 18, 2014
3. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson took on the black-and-white trend in a plunging long-sleeve two-toned J. Mendel jumpsuit, adding a gold cuff and Gianvito Rossi heels to complete her look.
March 18, 2014
4. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Mom-to-be Johansson stepped out looking utterly radiant in scarlet red Michael Kors suit and black tank. crop top and matching midi skirt, with black ankle-strap sandals. A gold statement necklace, a black clutch, and silver Schutz heels rounded out her look.
Jennifer Connelly
