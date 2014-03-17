Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 17, 2014
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE At a cocktail party, Emmy Rossum added a whimsical touch to her look with a charming blue star-and-bird print Andrew Gn dress paired with House of Lavande chandeliers, a gunmetal Rodo clutch, and black pumps.
-
March 17, 2014
2. Taylor SchillingWHAT SHE WORE Schilling kept her look simple at PaleyFest 2014 in a black-and-white Theory skater dress and black pumps.
-
March 17, 2014
3. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria dropped jaws in a red-hot body-hugging sleeveless David Koma dress that she accessorized with hoops, a scriped “Eva” necklace, a selection of bangles, and nude T-strap sandals.
-
March 17, 2014
4. Lucy HaleWHAT SHE WORE Hale looked spring-ready at PaleyFest 2014 in periwinkle blue raffia patchwork Tibi crop top and matching midi skirt, with EF Collection rings and black ankle-strap sandals.
March 17, 20141 of 4
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE At a cocktail party, Emmy Rossum added a whimsical touch to her look with a charming blue star-and-bird print Andrew Gn dress paired with House of Lavande chandeliers, a gunmetal Rodo clutch, and black pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM