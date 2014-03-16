Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 16, 2014
1. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE While filming Extra, Jordana Brewster looked radiant in a fiery red Sachin + Babi pantsuit paired with a white J Brand camisole and gray pumps.
March 16, 2014
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller honored the life and work of Sir David Frost, a legendary English journalist, in a cream dress that she styled with a mint floral clutch, gold bracelets (one on each wrist), and multi-colored gold-capped sling-backs.
March 16, 2014
3. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams took on a more casual approach for her latest Girls outing in a look by Brunello Cucinelli, effortlessly half-tucking a sheer white blouse into drawstring tapered trousers. As for shoes, she went with nude pumps.
Jordana Brewster
