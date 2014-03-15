Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 15, 2014
1. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE At the grand opening of the Caudalie Boutique Spa, Rashida Jones stepped out in pretty windowpane-print midi skirt, dressing it down (and revving up the cool factor) with a black tee and moto vest, and styled with a bright red cross-body purse (to match her lip) and silver sandals.
-
March 15, 2014
2. Tilda SwintonWHAT SHE WORE Never one to follow the norm, fashion-wise, Swinton stood out in a Haider Ackermann ensemble, consisting of a long blue-and-black checkered coat and matching pants, paired with a black blouse and blue pumps.
-
March 15, 2014
3. Zoey DeutchWHAT SHE WORE Deutch gave her stylist Tara Swennen support at the Top 25 Most Powerful Stylists luncheon in Houghton separates: a black silk crop top with pleated pale-blue silk-chiffon sleeves and black wide-leg trousers. A gunmetal clutch, Dana Rebecca Designs studs, and a vampy lip completed her look.
-
March 15, 2014
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE At the 25 Most Powerful Stylists luncheon, Munn toasted her stylist Micaela Erlanger in a sweet floral-embroidered Oscar de la Renta frock, picking up on the green accents with an emerald satin clutch and pumps.
March 15, 20141 of 4
Rashida Jones
WHAT SHE WORE At the grand opening of the Caudalie Boutique Spa, Rashida Jones stepped out in pretty windowpane-print midi skirt, dressing it down (and revving up the cool factor) with a black tee and moto vest, and styled with a bright red cross-body purse (to match her lip) and silver sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM