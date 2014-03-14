Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 14, 2014
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE At the Berlin premiere of Noah, Emma Watson turned heads in a navy-and-black tulle chiffon Wes Gordon racerback gown, tied with a floor-length bow at the back. To avoid drawing attention elsewhere, she kept accessories to a minimum, save for black Ana Khouri studs.
-
March 14, 2014
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum went to the Nymphomaniac: Volume I screening (sponsored by Interview and Absolut Elyx) looking perfectly polished in a light gray Altuzarra sheath dress with a curved seam, styled with a black clutch and white criss-cross strappy Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
March 14, 2014
3. Cobie SmuldersWHAT SHE WORE Smulders hit the Captain America: The Winter Soldier premiere in black Stella McCartney separates, injecting some shine with Joan Hornig icicle earrings, Rona Pfeiffer cuff, and rings by Dana Rebecca Designs and EF Collection, and color with a pink Zagliani clutch and pink Casadei pumps.
-
March 14, 2014
4. Jennifer ConnellyWHAT SHE WORE Connelly was the very definition of simple elegance at the Berlin premiere of Noah in a black velvet Lanvin column with studs and a tiny stack of bracelets.
March 14, 20141 of 4
Emma Watson
WHAT SHE WORE At the Berlin premiere of Noah, Emma Watson turned heads in a navy-and-black tulle chiffon Wes Gordon racerback gown, tied with a floor-length bow at the back. To avoid drawing attention elsewhere, she kept accessories to a minimum, save for black Ana Khouri studs.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM