Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 13, 2014
1. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the launch of Brancott Estate Flight Song, Jamie Chung celebrated the occasion in white Zara separates (a crop top and midi skirt), effortlessly styled with a studded BCBG Max Azria moto jacket, a mirrored clutch, and Alejandro Ingelmo T-strap pumps.
March 13, 2014
2. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell graced the Veronica Mars premiere in a soft-yet-sexy blush-pink strapless J. Mendel gown with a thigh-high slit. Rose-gold Piaget earrings, a white J. Mendel clutch, and nude heels served as her accessories.
March 13, 2014
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum brought on the glam at Art Production Fund's White Glove Gone Wild Gala in a sweeping blue floral Carolina Herrera ball gown.
March 13, 2014
4. Samantha BarksWHAT SHE WORE Barks looked refined at the Moynat London boutique opening in a red cut-out Marios Schwab dress with a ladylike Moynat handbag and dark Sophia Webster pumps.
