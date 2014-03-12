Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 12, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE At the Anthropologie Celebrates "A Denim Story" by Emily Current, Meritt Elliott and Hilary Walsh event, Jessica Alba made a statement in a blue double-breasted leopard-print Anthropologie blazer, shrugging it on over a white tee and black J Brand skinnies, and flawlessly styling it with a selection of gold jewelry (including a TomTom necklace), a canary yellow clutch, and cobalt blue Casadei pumps.
-
March 12, 2014
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum hit the Need for Speed screening in a black-and-nude printed Vera Wang sheath dress, picking up on the color palette with a black clutch and nude pumps. As for jewelry, she chose gold and ruby House of Lavande drop earrings.
-
March 12, 2014
3. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell continued to promote the Veronica Mars movie in an Elizabeth and James ensemble (featuring a black sleeveless leather top and a mesh pencil skirt) paired with black Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
March 12, 2014
4. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore also attended the Anthropologie celebration of "A Denim Story" by Emily Current, Meritt Elliott and Hilary Walsh, appropriately draping a denim jacket over her white floral crop top and caramel leather pencil skirt, both by Tanya Taylor. Jennifer Meyer jewelry and classic black pumps completed her look.
-
March 12, 2014
5. Helena ChristensenWHAT SHE WORE Christensen feted the opening of the BETTER: Fashion Photography Exhibition in a cheery green knit tank and black trousers, accessorizing with a black necklace, clutch, and matching green strappy heels.
March 12, 20141 of 5
Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE At the Anthropologie Celebrates "A Denim Story" by Emily Current, Meritt Elliott and Hilary Walsh event, Jessica Alba made a statement in a blue double-breasted leopard-print Anthropologie blazer, shrugging it on over a white tee and black J Brand skinnies, and flawlessly styling it with a selection of gold jewelry (including a TomTom necklace), a canary yellow clutch, and cobalt blue Casadei pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM