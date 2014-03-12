WHAT SHE WORE At the Anthropologie Celebrates "A Denim Story" by Emily Current, Meritt Elliott and Hilary Walsh event, Jessica Alba made a statement in a blue double-breasted leopard-print Anthropologie blazer, shrugging it on over a white tee and black J Brand skinnies, and flawlessly styling it with a selection of gold jewelry (including a TomTom necklace), a canary yellow clutch, and cobalt blue Casadei pumps.