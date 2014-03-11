Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 11, 2014
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE At the SXSW photo op of Before I Disappear, Emmy Rossum stunned in a Andrew Gn black dress with white-and-gold geometric panels. She kept up her sleek and sexy look with gold studded Brian Atwood sandals.
March 11, 2014
2. Debra MessingWHAT SHE WORE Messing looked radiant in a siren-red fit-and-flared frock, perfectly paired with subdued gold jewelry and nude pumps.
March 11, 2014
3. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE After SXSW, Bell headed to NYC to walk the red carpet at the Veronica Mars premiere in a black lace strapless high-low Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress styled with black accessories and moody eye makeup.
March 11, 2014
4. Jessica LowndesWHAT SHE WORE Lowndes graced the 2014 Canadian Screen Awards in an azure-blue draped Halston Heritage gown with sheer sleeves. Her accessories of choice? AS29 diamond ring and metallic gold ankle-strap heels.
March 11, 2014
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria was all business at the Paycheck to Paycheck premiere in a blue-gray zippered Philosophy di Natalie Ratabesi tweed dress, elegantly paired with a black clutch and optic white pumps.
