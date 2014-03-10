Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 10, 2014
1. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE At the SXSW premiere of Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell turned heads in Naeem Khan separates-a beaded cropped top paired with a black taffeta ruffled skirt-that she styled with black peep-toes.
March 10, 2014
2. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter also packed a punch at the Veronica Mars premiere, standing out in an ornate multicolored beaded Emilio Pucci mini dress with a black tube clutch and black strappy Brian Atwood sandals.
March 10, 2014
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE At the Salvatore Ferragamo Mid-Winter Gala Belle joined in on the festivities in a champagne Salvatore Ferragamo gown, complete with Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and a metallic gold clutch.
March 10, 2014
4. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE Pare struck a pose at the Canadian Screen Awards in a sexy LBD with lace panels paired with diamond Vhernier earrings, a black clutch, and black Christian Louboutin pumps.
Kristen Bell
