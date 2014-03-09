Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 9, 2014
1. Beyonce KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE In between her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour performances, Beyonce took a break, stepping out in a striped satin Topshop dress and black Kurt Geiger pumps.
-
March 9, 2014
2. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE On a coffee run, Hough styled her long-sleeve Two by Vince Camuto button-down with distressed skinnies, a tan bucket bag, round shades, and tan ankle boots.
-
March 9, 2014
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE After her Oscar win, Blanchett was spotted out in Los Angeles in a black Roland Mouret jumpsuit paired with a black blazer, a black cross-body purse, and tan Melissa Shoes x Jason Wu flats.
March 9, 20141 of 3
Beyonce Knowles
WHAT SHE WORE In between her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour performances, Beyonce took a break, stepping out in a striped satin Topshop dress and black Kurt Geiger pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM