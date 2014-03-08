Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 8, 2014
1. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE At the Divergent premiere in Toronto, Shailene Woodley stepped out in a casual look, courtesy of No.21, featuring a knit sweater over a blue button-front paired with embellished ankle-grazing trousers. Gold ankle-strap black Casadei pumps completed her look.
-
March 8, 2014
2. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Mann rocked a sleeveless black-and-white silk Zuhair Murad sheath dress with a sheer lace panel at the waist, styling with Jennifer Meyer jewelry, a blue clutch, and white pumps.
-
March 8, 2014
3. Jessica SzohrWHAT SHE WORE Szohr was all smiles at the Need for Speed premiere in a black one-shoulder zippered Bela Criacao top with matching tuxedo pants that she paired with a metallic clutch and leopard-print ankle-strap pumps.
March 8, 20141 of 3
Shailene Woodley
WHAT SHE WORE At the Divergent premiere in Toronto, Shailene Woodley stepped out in a casual look, courtesy of No.21, featuring a knit sweater over a blue button-front paired with embellished ankle-grazing trousers. Gold ankle-strap black Casadei pumps completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM