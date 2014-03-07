Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 7, 2014
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE To promote her shoe collection at Nordstrom, Sarah Jessica Parker made her lace Dolce & Gabbana LWD work for cooler weather by pairing it with a black long-sleeve top and tights. A smattering of jewelry, including a gold House of Lavande tassel necklace and Pearl Paradise rings, and teal pumps from her SJP line rounded out her look.
March 7, 2014
2. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE Heard arrived at the Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards in a black belted Ulyana Sergeenko dress a fringed hem, tassels, and embroidered flowers. Her accessories of choice? Diamond Stephen Webster drop earrings and red Christian Louboutin pumps.
March 7, 2014
3. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson graced the red carpet at the We Day UK charity event in a white top tucked into a polka-dot fit-and-flared midi skirt, topping off her look with a black coat (with an exaggerated collar) and bright red pumps.
