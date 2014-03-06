Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 6, 2014
Elle Fanning WHAT SHE WORE In between shows at Paris Fashion Week, Elle Fanning took a moment to hit the shops, standing out in a lime green topper over a sheer-paneled button-front with black distressed denim. A structured white leather Miu Miu handbag and bejeweled pumps completed her look.
March 6, 2014
Lupita Nyong'o WHAT SHE WORE After her Oscars win for Best Supporting Actress, Nyong'o jet-set to Paris and took her front row seat at the Miu Miu fall 2014 show in head-to-toe Miu Miu, wearing a burgundy silk cady jacket with an embroidered collar over a white cloquet-silk shirt with a blush pink silk-faille skirt, and styling with a taupe croc handbag and lilac patent heels.
March 6, 2014
Elizabeth Olsen WHAT SHE WORE Joining Lupita in the front row of Miu Miu, Olsen was also outfitted in head-to-toe Miu Miu, from her baby-pink crystal-embroidered cady coat layered over a rose crepe de chine dress to her accessories—a navy blue box clutch and two-tone leather heels.
March 6, 2014
Lake Bell WHAT SHE WORE At the LA premiere of Mr. Peabody and Sherman, Bell elected for a sleek one-shoulder Stella McCartney jumpsuit with a gold collar, a metallic clutch, and strappy silver heels.
