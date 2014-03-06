WHAT SHE WORE After her Oscars win for Best Supporting Actress, Nyong'o jet-set to Paris and took her front row seat at the Miu Miu fall 2014 show in head-to-toe Miu Miu, wearing a burgundy silk cady jacket with an embroidered collar over a white cloquet-silk shirt with a blush pink silk-faille skirt, and styling with a taupe croc handbag and lilac patent heels.