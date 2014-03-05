Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 5, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At the Valentino fall 2014 show, Olivia Palermo took her front row seat in a olive satin shorts styled with tights, a button-front with a navy lace overlay, and a butterfly-print bomber. As for accessories, she clutched a miniature chartreuse purse and wore embellished Rebecca Minkoff cut-out booties.
-
March 5, 2014
2. Chrissy TeigenWHAT SHE WORE Teigen supported a designer collaboration with London Fog in an elegant minimalist ensemble, styling an ivory sleeveless peplum top with a black maxi skirt. A rose gold cuff completed her look.
-
March 5, 2014
3. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, coordinating her slate-gray dress with a matching denim jacket, paired with python pumps to attend the label's fall 2014 show at Paris Fashion Week.
-
March 5, 2014
4. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss was spotted out and about in a cool casual-chic look: A black leather moto jacket layered over a striped top with cuffed J Brand trousers. Cat-eye shades, a black carryall and patent black lace-ups served as her accessories.
