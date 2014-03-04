Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 4, 2014
1. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE At the Chanel fall 2014 show, Keira Knightley was the epitome of French chic in a Chanel Couture look featuring a black-trimmed bow-accented crop top-skirt set with a black corseted midriff. Gold metallic pumps and a mini Chanel cross-body purse completed her look.
March 4, 2014
2. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley stunned at the screening of Divergent in a white Alexander McQueen dress with killer heels.
March 4, 2014
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna also arrived at the Chanel fall 2014 show in head-to-toe Chanel Couture: A purple crop top-and-skirt set with a corseted midriff, matching fanny pack and sneaks. She accessorized with a statement pearl bracelet, also by Chanel.
March 4, 2014
4. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE For her appearance on VH1, Bush looked spring-ready in a printed A-line frock with cut-outs at the side, pairing her look with chunky strappy heels, a statement ring and tousled waves.
