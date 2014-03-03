WHAT SHE WORE Banks tapped her playful side in “bluebird blue” Jenny Packham separates (straight off the fall 2014 runway): a wool crepe Maltinto feather-and-Swarovski skirt with a cashmere knit-and-sequin top. Graziela Gems earrings, a metallic clutch, and silver chainmail Casadei gave her look another layer of shine.