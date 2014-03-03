Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 3, 2014
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE At the post-Oscars fete, Jennifer Lawrence was down to party in an incredibly ornate mirrored long-sleeve Tom Ford mini dress, styled with classic black sandals.
-
March 3, 2014
2. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson traded in her Oscar gown for a moodier after-hours look, opting for a cap-sleeve black embroidered nude Zuhair Murad Couture creation with delicate hand-beaded detail. Dark earrings and a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch served as her accessories.
-
March 3, 2014
3. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks tapped her playful side in “bluebird blue” Jenny Packham separates (straight off the fall 2014 runway): a wool crepe Maltinto feather-and-Swarovski skirt with a cashmere knit-and-sequin top. Graziela Gems earrings, a metallic clutch, and silver chainmail Casadei gave her look another layer of shine.
-
March 3, 2014
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger took the dark glamour aesthetic to a whole new level in a navy layered lace Valentino Couture cape dress, paired with a black beaded clutch and Christian Louboutin pumps, and a single diamond bracelet.
-
March 3, 2014
5. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell stunned at the post-Oscars party in a red-hot silk tulle Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging neckline and corseted waist. She color-matched her gown with a bold fiery-red lip and clutch.
March 3, 20141 of 5
Jennifer Lawrence
WHAT SHE WORE At the post-Oscars fete, Jennifer Lawrence was down to party in an incredibly ornate mirrored long-sleeve Tom Ford mini dress, styled with classic black sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM