Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 2, 2014
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At Sony Pictures' 2014 Oscar Dinner, Blanchett dined in a black ruffled one-shoulder Stella McCartney jumpsuit with a white accent streaked across the bodice. A dark clutch and black strappy heels rounded out her look.
-
March 2, 2014
2. Emilia ClarkeWHAT SHE WORE Clarke grabbed attention at Charles Finch’s Chanel pre-Oscar dinner in a blue-and-yellow tweed dress with metallic-and-white sequined stripes at the bodice and hem. A white quilted Chanel clutch and metallic heels completed her look.
-
March 2, 2014
3. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE After the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Lupita Nyong'o switched into playful number for 12 Years a Slave dinner hosted by Grey Goose, turning up the charm in a printed long-sleeve Jonathan Cohen dress paired with bright red pumps.
-
March 2, 2014
4. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE After her all-leather look, Harris went for a more ladylike look, opting for a black-and-pink tweed Chanel dress with Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and black accessories at the pre-Oscar Chanel dinner, hosted by Charles Finch.
March 2, 20141 of 4
Cate Blanchett
WHAT SHE WORE At Sony Pictures' 2014 Oscar Dinner, Blanchett dined in a black ruffled one-shoulder Stella McCartney jumpsuit with a white accent streaked across the bodice. A dark clutch and black strappy heels rounded out her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM