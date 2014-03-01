Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 1, 2014
1. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE At Eco Fashion Campaign's Red Carpet Green Dress event, Naomie Harris owned the red carpet in a leather-and-mesh Altuzarra dress, paired with a black Edie Parker box clutch, rings by EF Collection and Dana Rebecca Designs, and tri-colored Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
March 1, 2014
2. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley looked perfectly peachy in a jacquard Jonathan Saunders sheath dress with metallic strappy Gianvito Rossi heels.
-
March 1, 2014
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba took her front row seat at the Nina Ricci fall/winter 2014 show in the an extra fine wool gray sweater and a bonded wool skirt with a python-and-calfskin handbag, all by Nina Ricci. A pale topper and pink pumps completed her look.
-
March 1, 2014
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo sat front row at the Nina Ricci fall 2014 show at Paris Fashion Week, styling her Nina Ricci pieces (a faux fur-and-wool jacket and a croc jacquard skirt) with a black-and-white printed sweater, a beaded clutch, and black boots.
-
March 1, 2014
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria attended the unite4:humanity event in a pink high-neck sleeveless embroidered Georges Hobeika Couture midi dress. Bright red Louboutins delivered a generous dose of color.
March 1, 20141 of 5
Naomie Harris
WHAT SHE WORE At Eco Fashion Campaign's Red Carpet Green Dress event, Naomie Harris owned the red carpet in a leather-and-mesh Altuzarra dress, paired with a black Edie Parker box clutch, rings by EF Collection and Dana Rebecca Designs, and tri-colored Christian Louboutin pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM