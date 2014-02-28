Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 28, 2014
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE At a luncheon in Beverly Hills, Kerry Washington and her best accessory (her baby bump!) were outfitted in an azure blue silk Calvin Klein Collection dress, impeccably styled with House of Lavande vintage Lanvin earrings, an EF Collection ring, an Emm Kuo box clutch, and black pumps.
-
February 28, 2014
2. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Oscar nominee Adams accessorized her azalea pink off-shoulder silk double georgette Vivienne Westwood midi dress with Jennifer Meyer drop earrings, nude Christian Louboutin pumps, and slicked back hair.
-
February 28, 2014
3. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Nyong'o rocked the crop top trend in a one-color palette, wearing ivory Giambattista Valli separates paired with Neil Lane jewelry, a pale clutch and Sophia Webster pumps.
-
February 28, 2014
4. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the united4:humanity event, Gomez accepted the Young Visionary Award in a playful pale Antonio Berardi jumpsuit with a pink-accented embellished bodice, simply styling it with drop earrings.
-
February 28, 2014
5. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale struck a pose at the 7th Annual Hollywood Domino and Bovet 1822 Gala in a cobalt silk bustier and a navy denim wool skirt, both by Dior, with Joan Hornig silver deco earrings and silver mirror Brian Atwood pumps.
