Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 27, 2014
1. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE As LoveGold's guest of honor, Lupita Nyong'o feted the occasion in one of her signature looks-a bold monochromatic ensemble-this time in a blue cut-out Stella McCartney dress with matching Christian Louboutin pumps and a navy Rauwolf clutch. Elena Votsi gold-and-diamond jewelry completed her look.
-
February 27, 2014
2. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Instead of a cocktail dress, Harris wore a stunning navy Monique Lhuillier jumpsuit with lace, pairing it with an EF Collection ring and Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
February 27, 2014
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE On her way to the launch of her new shoe collection, Parker was all smiles in a white brocade Dolce & Gabbana coat that she accessorized with a playful multicolored patchwork Jerome Dreyfuss bag and green sandals from her collection.
-
February 27, 2014
4. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles hit the Paris Fashion Week circuit and took her seat in the front row of the H&M fall 2014 show in blue-and-white printed separates, styled with an eclectic mix of necklaces, hoop earrings, and whiteStuart Weitzman sandals.
-
February 27, 2014
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman arrived at the Global Green USA pre-Oscar party in a a pale lemon Wes Gordon fit-and-flared cocktail dress with a neutral clutch, a Dionea Orcini armor ring, and silver Aldo sandals.
Lupita Nyong'o
