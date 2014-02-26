Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 26, 2014
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE At Bulgari's "Decades of Glamour" event, Kate Hudson’s sunny Emilio Pucci ensemble demanded attention: A yellow silk long-sleeve V-neck blouse tucked into a white leather embossed mini skirt. She completed her look with gold statement Bulgari jewelry, a silver clutch, and white Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
February 26, 2014
2. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle struck a pose in a white off-the-shoulder windowpane Prabal Gurung creation, accenting her look with Bulgari jewelry, a silver clutch, and silver-capped heels.
-
February 26, 2014
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts hosted the "Decades of Glamour" event in a spliced Altuzarra bustier dress with magenta and orange piping, further adding a pop of color with a colorful vintage gem Bulgari necklace. A neutral clutch and black pumps rounded out her look.
-
February 26, 2014
4. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster rocked a black bustier crop top with a metallic high-waisted pencil, both by Pamella Roland, and selected a Graziela Gems ear cuff, rings by Rose+Stone Jewelry and EF Collection, a dark clutch, and black pumps to accompany her look.
-
February 26, 2014
5. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn made a glam entrance at the Bulgari "Decades of Glamour" party in a strapless cream-and-blush Bibhu Mohapatra dress with Bulgari jewelry and satin taupe Casadei pumps.
