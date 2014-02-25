Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 25, 2014
1. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE At the screening of The Last Five Years, Anna Kendrick wowed in a neon bicolor fishnet asymmetric Dior dress that she unexpectedly combined with a pale pink floral Dior clutch along with an elegant mix of pink-gold and yellow-gold Dior Fine Jewelry.
February 25, 2014
2. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Nyong'o made sure all eyes were on her at the Non-Stop LA premiere in a strapless copper lame plisse Lanvin dress with subdued drop earrings, a cocktail dress, and metallic pumps.
February 25, 2014
3. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE Dockery shone bright on the Non-Stop red carpet as well in a silver floral-embroidered lurex Dior dress, pairing it with a silver Edie Parker box clutch, silver jewelry, and two-toned Christian Louboutin pumps.
February 25, 2014
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a coral Roland Mouret strapless dress, styling her look with a bit of bling, thanks to a stack of diamond Harry Winston bracelets, and nude pumps.
February 25, 2014
5. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene toughened up her look, pairing a white Elizabeth and James blouse with black RtA leather pants, a gold TomTom chevron collar, and patent red took Brian Atwood pumps.
February 25, 2014
Anna Kendrick
